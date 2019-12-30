Seasonal Weather looks to stick around for the rest of 2019; Warm start for 2020

Temperatures have dropped rapidly in the last 24 hours. Temperatures are already in the lower 30’s around freezing and some areas might even reach the 20’s tonight. As the strong system centered in Minnesota moves eastward, winds will continue to be strong possibly reaching 30 mph. As we finish off 2019, the days look to be average as highs will only reach the mid 40’s for Monday and Tuesday. For the new year, we will begin in the 50’s for the four states. Our next chance for showers will come on Thursday.