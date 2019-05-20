Scattered Storms Possible Again Monday Afternoon (5/20/19)
Joplin, MO - We start off dry Monday but scattered storms are possible as early as Monday afternoon, mainly north of I-44. A few could produce gusty winds. There is a better chance for severe weather Tuesday.
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.