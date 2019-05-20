Weather

Scattered Storms Possible Again Monday Afternoon (5/20/19)

By:

Posted: May 19, 2019 10:29 PM CDT

Updated: May 19, 2019 10:29 PM CDT

Scattered Storms Possible Again Monday Afternoon (5/20/19)

Joplin, MO - We start off dry Monday but scattered storms are possible as early as Monday afternoon, mainly north of I-44. A few could produce gusty winds. There is a better chance for severe weather Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Women's History Month ...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center