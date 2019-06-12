Scattered Storms Overnight, Isolated Storms Wednesday Afternoon
Joplin, MO - Scattered showers are still likely but not until after about 2 a-m for most of the Four States. Even later for areas south of Interstate 44. Rain will be clearing out early Wednesday but isolated storms are possible again in the late afternoon.
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.