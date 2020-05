Southwest Missouri Weather

From end of day Sunday to end of day Monday, those living in Southwest Missouri have the potential of seeing three rounds of severe storms. Hazards do include large, damaging hail, damaging wind gusts, and the possibility of a tornado (threat is not zero). The timing for each round does include 2AM-5AM, 12PM-4PM, 5 PM-10 PM. The greatest threats look to occur during the 4 PM-10 PM time frame.