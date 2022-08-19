Southeast Kansas you will likely start today with sunny skies and a warm southerly wind for your Friday. We will likely see clouds increase throughout the day in the run up to our rain chances by the afternoon as storms begin to develop off of a cold front that is set to move through. These storms will continue to push through the area as we head into tonight and our early Saturday with rain chances still possible across the area. This rain is a welcome sight as quite a bit of Southeast Kansas is still under an extreme drought.

Expect some warmer weather for today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across Southeast Kansas. Lows tonight will remain cool across the area in the mid to upper 60s.