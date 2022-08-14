Southeast Kansas you are likely to remain dry today as we expect a southwesterly wind until a cold front moves into the area by the afternoon. This cold front will likely not provide any precipitation yet across the area but will provide a westerly wind and some clouds. We do not expect rainfall out of this system until our late Monday and into our Tuesday.

The dominant high pressure that we’ve seen in the past few days will only continue to increase our temperatures for tomorrow with highs likely at, above, or near the century mark across Southeast Kansas. We will likely experience this heat into our monday as well until the high pressure can be eroded enough by the surface frontal system set to provide us some rain. Lows overnight are likely not going to be giving us much relief from the heat and will be a bit warmer than the past few nights with temperatures in the low 70s likely.