A weak low pressure system and associated cold front will glide across the Four States this morning; producing a few snowflakes, ice pellets, and some rain drops during the morning hours. The low levels are quite dry, so the system will have to moisten up the lower levels closer to the ground as a lot of the initial precipitation evaporates in this dry air. That evaporation leads to a chilling of the low level air mass because evaporation is a cooling process that uses heat energy in the phase change from water, or ice to vapor. We could use some of that cooling to generate a few snowflakes, because surface temperatures are starting out a few to several degrees above freezing. If this evaporative cooling doesn’t lower temperatures closer to freezing, we will end up with mostly rain. However, there should be a little sleet and snow as the relatively fast moving system moves across the area. We may end up with a minor dusting on grass and elevated surfaces across the northern part of the viewing area where temperatures are starting out just a little cooler than locations to the south. The precipitation will end around late morning into the early afternoon, as the upper level wave driving the system moves farther east across the Mid Mississippi Valley. So, by the time we head home from school or work, we may not even remember there were a few snowflakes flying earlier in the day, because high temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s, which is more than enough to melt any isolated spots that picked up a dusting of snow. There will be a few clouds around tonight, so low temperatures will only drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s across much of the region. The middle part of the week features mostly cloudy skies with highs hanging around in the middle and upper 30s on Tuesday, and Wednesday. The big story is the bone chilling cold air mass that will be moving into the Four States on Thursday. It will be a true arctic outbreak with temperatures falling rapidly behind the front. We will start out the day in the lower 20s during the morning, but will end up in the sub-zero range, with a low temperature down around six degrees below zero by Friday morning. Now that’s cold! Additionally, enough moisture will be lifted behind the frigid air mass to produce perhaps one to two inches of snow. We will need to monitor this possibility because this weather event is still about 3-4 days away; so changes can occur with the forecast. Some models are generating about double these particular snowfall amounts, so it will be interesting to see what our Four States weather will look like later this week. A final cautionary note; because we are moving into a holiday weekend, there will be a lot of travel around the area. The extreme cold temperatures will come with another rather unpleasant meteorological feature on Thursday and Friday; and that is wind. These arctic intrusions into the lower 48 are extremely dense low level air masses that generate a large amount of wind, due to the strong pressure gradient they create from the nearly record breaking surface high pressures they carry southward. Therefore, with high temperatures in the single digits and, low temperatures approaching ten degrees below zero, the wind chill that can be created in situations like this will be dangerous on exposed skin. Wind chill with this outbreak may drop to between 20 and 30 below zero, in terms of what it will feel like with winds of 20 miles an hour, or higher. If you are traveling to see friends and family this Christmas, make sure your vehicle is running well and, you have a full tank of gas for those longer road trips. Being stranded in situations like this can be dangerous. Be prepared and have a safe and enjoyable Christmas!