Temperatures will be cooler over the next several days behind yesterday’s frontal system. The mild, southerly flow that we enjoyed on Tuesday will shift back to the west and northwest on Thursday and Friday; when an area of low pressure over the Northern Plains gradually moves east across the western Great Lakes states. Highs will be about 15 degrees cooler today than those mild, lower 60 degree maximum temperatures we enjoyed Tuesday. We may have a few morning clouds around, due to a weak upper level short wave feature that will be making its way steadily east toward the Mississippi Valley through the day, but sunshine will become dominant during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 40s north and the mid to upper 40s south. Mini cold fronts will continue to spiral in counter clockwise fashion around the Northern Plains low for the next couple of days bringing temperatures down another two to three degrees on Thursday, with highs around 40 expected. Then on Friday, high temperatures will be yet another two to three degrees cooler with middle, and upper 30 degree maximums expected; as successively colder air builds southeastward behind each weak boundary rotating around the northern low. While there may be a few clouds around at times, the balance of sky conditions will remain mostly sunny. As another area of low pressure develops over the Western High Plains this weekend, our low level winds will become south to southeast, which will help to raise high temperatures back to around 40, on Saturday and Sunday. Then early next week, on Monday and Tuesday; some computer models are showing high temperatures dropping back into the 30s as an area of low pressure shifts east along a path which will be near the Four States. With temperatures hovering just above freezing, we may see a mix of rain and snow early in the work week, as this low pressure system moves east across the area.