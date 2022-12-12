There were a lot of clouds around over the weekend, and that cloud cover will continue today as a strengthening southerly flow develops well ahead of a strong frontal system that will move across the Four States on Tuesday. Diurnal heating and downsloping winds blowing from south to north across the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas may allow for a few minor breaks to develop in the low overcast; mainly during the afternoon hours. So, while we may see a glimpse of the sun here and there, the balance of the day will end up mostly cloudy. Despite all that cloud cover, we will still warm into the lower and middle 50s on those warm southerly winds. Our strong frontal system approaches the area later tonight and few showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm will move through the region between 3 am and 8 am. This part of the system will be lifted in advance of the main cold front, as a pre-frontal trough forms out ahead of the strong surface front. A broader pattern of showers and thunderstorms moves through around mid morning through late afternoon, in association with the frontal passage. While some of these storms may produce some rather strong, convective outflow wind gusts, we expect wind speeds to remain sub-severe. The severe thunderstorms should develop quite a bit further south where deeper moisture streaming right off the Gulf of Mexico will boost thunderstorm updraft strength, and that greater instability and strong wind shear could lead to the development of supercell thunderstorms; mainly across Northern Louisiana. We dry out tonight with colder air moving into the Four States. While skies should remain mostly sunny on Wednesday, high temperatures will be a good fifteen degrees colder than today’s above normal warmth. Each successive day from Wednesday through Saturday will be colder than the previous day, as highs start out in the mid 40s on Wednesday, drop to the upper 30s on Thursday, and middle to lower 30s on Friday and Saturday. Also, periods of strong cold air advection and lift ahead of two upper level features that will be spiraling southeast across the viewing area on Thursday night and Friday, may have enough moisture to produce a few snow flurries in the frigid air spilling southward out of Canada. It appears we will definitely be feeling like winter as the Winter Solstice approaches; a little more than a week from now. The extended period forecast which reaches the Christmas holiday suggests that below, to much below normal temperatures are possible in the latter part of December. Grab your mittens!