A strong cold front will be moving into the area later Tuesday afternoon. Strengthening southerly low level winds will keep temperatures mild tonight and will help push the mercury well above normal during the day Tuesday. Before the front arrives, much of the Four States will warm into the middle and upper 60s before the big chill moves in during the late afternoon through middle evening hours. And, most fronts produce precipitation as they lift air, which leads to condensation as the air cools, and then ultimately rain or snow; depending on the season. However, this front won’t produce much in the way of rainfall as there won’t be enough moisture in place to lift. There may be a few clouds around as the front moves through the region, but the moisture won’t extend high enough through the atmosphere to supply us with more water to recharge ground water and surface hydrologic storage; which remain low due to our lengthy period of drought this past Summer and early Fall. We will need to grab the winter coat for Wednesday as temperatures plummet to the lower 20s by daybreak and then struggle into the upper 30s and lower 40s for afternoon highs. The good news for the second half of the week into the weekend, is that we will see a warming trend with highs popping back into the 50s after those chilly 40 degree maximums expected both Wednesday, and Thursday. We will moisten up again with those warm southerly winds while we enter into an active weather pattern in which we will have a few waves of low pressure move across the middle part of the nation. Frontal lift will result in a chance for rain late Friday night into early Saturday, with even better chances for rain in the Four States on Sunday and Monday.