The Four States will be in between weather systems today, as a cold front builds southeast across the Upper Midwest and into the Ohio Valley, while an area of low pressure over the northern Gulf Coast shifts harmlessly east toward Florida. Another helpful meteorological feature will be a ridge of high pressure that extends west from the western Atlantic Coast across the Four States region. This surface ridge won’t be moving away anytime soon and will remain in the same general area suppressing any low level moisture return all the way through Tuesday evening. There will be a few more clouds around on Wednesday when the high pressure system moves into the eastern U.S. As this happens moist air off the Gulf of Mexico will start to advance north ahead of a cold front that will be emerging over the western High Plains later in the day. This is the cold front that will be moving into the Four States on Thanksgiving. There will be an increase in clouds on Thanksgiving, and there is still a very small chance for a few sprinkles, mainly early in the day; as the front shifts steadily east. However, computer model forecasts indicate the best chance of rain in association with the cold front will be farther east, over the Mississippi Valley. Therefore, our holiday forecast appears to be shaping up rather nicely without too many problems. It will be a little cooler on black Friday and the northwest flow behind our cold front will add a bit of a chill to the air. However, we should be warming up over the weekend, with highs back in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The good news for holiday travelers commuting across the nation by way of land and air for this Thanksgiving holiday, is that there shouldn’t be any freezing or frozen precipitation across almost the entire country!