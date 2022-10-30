Rain is back in the Four States today as an area of low pressure continues to move very slowly northeast through Arkansas and Missouri, on its way into the Mid Mississippi Valley. Because the storm system is drifting farther east away from Southeast Kansas through time, this area will receive the least amount of rain; perhaps measuring only a tenth of an inch of rain. However, much of the remainder of the region may pick up around two tenths, to as much as half an inch of rain in a few spots. The area of rain will be far enough east by the afternoon, for a period of drying and possibly a glimpse or two of sunshine between breaks in the low overcast. As the low pressure system crawls east tonight, an area of deep moisture on the back side of the system may be lifted into a pattern of widely scattered light rain showers before all of the rain ends early Monday morning. High temperatures will be limited to the lower and middle 60s under the blanket of clouds today. Tonight’s lows will drop to the middle and upper 40s. A drier westerly flow on Monday will allow for some sunshine behind today’s storm system; especially during the afternoon. Halloween will end up a little warmer than today due to those golden rays, with most of the region topping out in the middle and upper 60s. Even warmer air and more sunshine is in store for the middle part of the week as highs push into the lower and middle 70s Tuesday through Thursday. Another, slow moving and rather strong storm system will take up residence in the Four States area over the weekend, resulting in another extended period of significant rainfall.