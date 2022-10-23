The strong southerly winds will continue today as the pressure gradient remains very strong between the ridge of high pressure on the east coast, and the deepening low pressure system over the western High Plains. That surface low will be shifting steadily north and east into the northern plains through the day, while dragging a cold front through western Kansas and western Oklahoma. As this is happening, moisture will be increasing in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, across the Four State region. This will limit high temperatures to the lower and middle 80s; which will still be very close to record highs for the date. The strong southerly wind will continue into the evening hours, keeping temperatures very mild for late October. Low level moistening will increase to the point that a few light showers will develop and move rapidly northeast ahead of the eastward moving cold front. These showers will impact Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma around 5 to 8 am cdt, but the rain will be relatively light. Strengthening lift with the approaching front will bring steadier and heavier rainfall to these western sections from around 8 am to noon cdt, as the front slowly makes its way toward the Kansas and Missouri line. At this time, the heavier rain just ahead of the front will move through the heart of the region impacting western Missouri, Northwest Arkansas, and small part of Northeast Oklahoma. This period where rain will be mainly impacting eastern sections of the viewing area will be centered around 1 to 5 pm cdt, so it is possible that the morning will remain dry in this area while awaiting the arrival of the cold front. There will be a break in the action for the entire region from around 6 pm into the early morning hours Tuesday. Some drier air will build into the region behind the departing front. The good news is that the likelihood of additional rainfall is still high on Tuesday, as a trailing upper level trough swings in behind the departing front to produce a few more rain showers, from around sunrise into the middle afternoon hours. It’s possible that much of the region picks up at least an inch of rain with the two part, early week storm system. And, some areas may receive as much as two inches of needed rainfall during the event. We have one more day of well above average temperatures today, due to our strong southerly wind pulling that very warm air north into the Four State region. Highs should top out in the lower and middle 80s for the third day in a row in this amplified upper level weather pattern. Once again low temperatures tonight will be so warm that they will be very close to our normal high temperatures for late October. Lows will drop only to the 60s across the area tonight.