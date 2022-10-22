A warm southerly flow will continue today, with wind speeds starting out the day around 10 mph, but will quickly increase in speed by late morning to around 20 to 25 mph, with gusts in the range of 30 to 35 mph. The reason winds will be so strong this weekend is because there will be such a large difference in pressure in the lower levels of the atmosphere, from a large area of low pressure developing over the western United States, to a ridge of high pressure that refuses to budge over the southeastern states. As that lower pressure over the western U.S. shifts steadily east through Sunday, that difference, or gradient in pressure, will strengthen even more, generating stronger southerly winds on Sunday. Wind speeds will bump up to around 25-35 mph with gusts to above 40 mph during the day Sunday, as the storm system cold front pushes east, onto the northern High Plains. Moisture will gradually increase ahead of the front as we move through Sunday, into Monday. By mid to late afternoon, the boundary will be moving into western sections of the Four State region, producing a band of showers and possible thunderstorms; initially across Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma, and then over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas through the evening hours Monday. The good news is; once the front moves through the area, we aren’t done with our precipitation chances, because a strong upper level low pressure system will be following in behind this surface cold front, on it’s way toward the Mid Mississippi Valley. Temperatures will drop back into the lower 80s Sunday, due to increasing low level moisture and mid level clouds. We can expect to drop back a good five to ten degrees on Monday, with thickening cloud layers ahead of the late day, arriving cold front. However, the coldest air will arrive with the upper level low on Tuesday, and the northerly flow behind this feature, which strengthens during the day Wednesday will limit high temperatures to the lower and middle 60s both days, before we warm back up to the upper 60s, to end the work week on Friday.