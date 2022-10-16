The upper level steering winds will be shifting straight out of the polar region for the first three days of the week, which will result in about three surges, or cold frontal boundaries; bringing fresh, Canadian air south into the Four States. The first boundary is moving toward the area early this morning, and there may still be a couple showers occurring in the vicinity of the front during the initial hour or two after sunrise, in northern Arkansas. However, any left over precipitation will be moving out of this part of the viewing area by mid morning, ahead of the departing front. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny from the middle part of the morning through the remainder of the day, as a few cirrus clouds stream south across the region. The clouds should not impact temperatures to any large degree, as highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s; which is right around the average maximum temperature for mid October in the Four States area. Another push of cold, Canadian air will move into the viewing area late Monday night, and this cold front will usher in the coldest air of the Fall season. However, it won’t feel much like Fall when this air mass moves into the region. In fact, the air behind this boundary will be about fifteen to twenty degrees below normal, as low temperatures drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s by daybreak Tuesday. Highs will have a difficult time rising above fifty degrees during the warmest time of the day; Tuesday afternoon. Record lows may be tied or broken by daybreak Wednesday, as what little heat energy we received during the day Tuesday radiates away with peak efficiency, due to very dry air near the surface and calm wind, within the influence of a massive area of high pressure. The good news is we start the warming process again on Wednesday, with winds turning around to a more southerly direction. Enough warm air will stream into the Four States by Friday and Saturday, for a return to 70 degree high temperatures. No rain is in the forecast through the first half of the weekend, but a strengthening southerly flow ahead of a deepening upper level trough later Sunday into Monday, may moisten up the local atmosphere sufficiently for the development of showers and thunderstorms to start out the new week.