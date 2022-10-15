The Four States will experience at least three cold frontal passages during the next five days, as an amplified upper level pattern develops over the United States. A deep upper level trough will take up residence over the central and eastern states, as we move into the new week. This will help increasingly colder, Canadian air to stream southward out of the polar region. Next week’s cold spell will remind us of the approaching winter months, as temperatures will be about twenty degrees below normal during the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, when the strongest push of chilly Canadian air spills into the viewing area. However, we should be able to squeeze out a most pleasant day today, with above normal high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s; despite the passage of a weak frontal boundary to start the day. There may still be a few clouds around early in the morning, with the boundary slowing down just south of the Missouri and Arkansas state line. However, sunshine will carry the day with a drier, easterly low level flow on the north side of the front. Some clouds may be ready to move back over the Four States area toward sunset, as an upper level trough will be diving southeast out of the Northern Plains. As the upper level feature arrives, enough warm and moist air will be in place just south of the morning frontal boundary, for the possibility of a few showers and thunderstorms later tonight; mainly over Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas. Cloud cover associated with the overnight convection should slow down the typical diurnal drop in temperature. Therefore, tonight’s lows will be a few degrees above normal; bottoming out in the lower and middle 50s.