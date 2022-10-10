The forecast for today will start out on the warm side, due to a strengthening southerly flow out ahead of a central plains trough. Morning sunshine will help temperatures quickly warm into the middle 70s around noon, on their way up to the lower 80s, later this afternoon. Enough moisture will be advancing north across the Four States, to bring an increase in clouds during the afternoon hours. The low level moist layer will remain in place through the night, and there will even be a few showers forming after midnight; initially across Southeast Kansas, and then farther south and east across Northeast Oklahoma and Southwest Missouri toward daybreak Tuesday. The showers are associated with a weak upper level trough of low pressure that will make its way through the Mid Mississippi Valley by early afternoon. As this feature exits the region during the afternoon, the chance for rain will decrease and, we might even get a peak of sunshine before sunset later in the day. The next system to affect the area is a stronger cold front that will be dropping south through the Northern Plains later Tuesday night. The chance for showers and even an isolated thunderstorm or two will increase across Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma after midnight as the front dives southeast. Showers will build east across the remainder of the Four States around daybreak Wednesday into the middle morning hours. Because of the earlier frontal passage, we should see some sunshine during the afternoon, as cooler and drier air filters in behind the boundary. After incredibly mild, lower and middle 60 degree low temperatures early Wednesday morning, highs will top out in the lower and middle 70s by late afternoon, with help from those mid October solar rays.