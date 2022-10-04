High pressure will be gradually slipping east through the day today, as a weak cool front approaches the region. This will bring us a light southeasterly flow through the day today and with such a dry air mass in place ahead of this feature, we will enjoy another day with nearly full sunshine. This will help to boost high temperatures into the lower and middle 80s this afternoon. Skies will remain clear overnight with a light southeast flow. Our low temperatures won’t be quite as cool as they were over the weekend. Minimums will end up in the middle 50s by daybreak Wednesday. Our slight warming trend will be capped off on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs holding in the lower and middle 80s due to the passage of a weak frontal boundary. A much stronger cold front will build into the area Thursday night. Air across the south central United States will remain so dry that there will be no rain and only a few post frontal clouds in the area on Friday. It will certainly feel more like Fall on Friday and Saturday, with high temperatures not making it out of the 60s, along with lows in the lower and middle 40s. Slightly warmer weather is in store to begin the new week, and more sunshine.