And the September heat wave continued on Saturday with record warmth as a record or two were broken with highs about fifteen degrees above normal, in the lower and middle 90s. cooler air behind a front will continue to build south across the region today and the air is dry, so we should enjoy abundant sunshine with high temperatures a good ten to twelve degrees cooler than Saturday’s record temperatures. Highs will range from around 80 to 85 by this afternoon. Clear skies, dry air, and light winds will pull low temperatures down into the lower and middle 50s by daybreak Monday. Pleasant 70 degree weather is on the way for the middle of the week as another push of cool Canadian air builds into the four states region, and there will be very few clouds to get in the way of beautiful, late September sunshine. A very gradual warming trend will take high temperatures back into the lower 80s by the end of the week, but these maximums will be easy to take after enduring our recent heat wave. Unfortunately, there is no rain in sight for at least the next ten days.