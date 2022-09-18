We will remain under the influence of a large upper level high pressure system with a surface high extending from the Middle Atlantic states southeast through the Western Gulf of Mexico. These features keep precipitation out of the forecast for several days. Additionally, very few clouds form in the dry and stable air mass within the subsiding air across the four states region. With a healthy southerly breeze and nearly full sunshine, temperatures will warm well above normal for several days in a row. The southerly flow will keep the low levels rather humid, and the humidity in combination with the higher dewpoint temperatures will boost heat indices into the upper 90s to around 100 today, adding a little misery to the well above normal temperatures. As the upper level high expands across the Central U.S., the heat will become even more oppressive through the first half of the week with highs moving into the middle 90s. Temperatures a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal will be warm enough to threaten records across the region Monday through Wednesday. The good news is that there is some relief on the way in the form of a cold frontal boundary that will drop into the region around the Thursday through Friday timeframe. The cooler push of air and the occasionally scattered to broken mid level clouds associated with the feature should help to lower temperatures back into the 80s to end the week which will feel quite a bit better than the early week heat wave.