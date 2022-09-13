Another beautiful day is expected across the region today as clear skies and dry air have allowed temperatures to start out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The reason for our great weather this week is a ridge of high pressure both at the surface and aloft. The upper level ridge will maintain its position today through the end of the week while holding off any storm system that tries to emerge out of the Western U.S. The surface high will be responsible for a wind shift back to a southerly direction today through the end of the week, as it shifts slowly east of the Mississippi Valley into the Eastern U.S. There will be a slight increase in moisture during the period that will result in a few fair weather cumulus clouds each day, but sunshine will be the dominant feature in our forecast. The low level southerly flow and that radiant energy will help temperatures rise several degrees above normal today through the weekend. Highs today will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s while overnight lows drop back to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees by daybreak on Wednesday.