We will have another chance for beneficial rainfall across the region today, as an upper level system shifts east out of the Central Plains into the four states area early in the day. The system will lift a moist air mass already in place, into a pattern of widely scattered to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Strengthening insolation through mid day will lead to greater coverage of showers and thunderstorms with continuation into the later afternoon hours. Development will fade away toward evening as the upper level wave shifts farther east through the Mississippi Valley. The trailing cold front will move in by early Tuesday morning bringing drier weather for a nice end to the week. High temperatures will be limited to the upper 80s and lower 90s due to the lengthy period of broken to overcast skies and convective precipitation. Lows will be a little above normal tonight in the moist environment ahead of the system cold front.