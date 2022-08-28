Today we will see some showers and thunderstorms develop across the region as a wave of low pressure builds into the region. This system will move into the area during the morning and we could see a few showers develop at this time of day, but with strong insolation occurring; warming up the lower levels, the atmosphere will become more buoyant, leading to the development of more showers and even thunderstorms in the increasingly unstable environment during the afternoon hours. The upper level feature will be moving away into the Mid Mississippi Valley late in the day and with the loss of heating, coverage of showers and thunderstorms should decrease significantly by mid to late evening. A stronger, more well developed upper level feature in the form of a closed low pressure system will migrate across the northern High Plains late Sunday night into Monday driving a cold front into Northern Missouri during the morning hours on Monday. This boundary will serve as the focus for a redevelopment of showers and thunderstorms later in the day through Monday night. Due to the slow movement of the front, there may still be a couple showers still occurring across the Four States region through the morning hours on Tuesday before ending as the boundary moves away to the south. Temperatures will be dependent on how much convection develops during the day today. At this time, we believe that thunderstorm coverage won’t be widespread and will be relatively brief at any one location. Therefore, highs could still reach the lower 90s across much of the region with some areas topping out in the upper 80s in areas that receive a cooling shower. Lows will be a little warmer than usual due to scattered to broken mid and upper level clouds associated with the stronger upper level low pressure system moving into the region, as well as increased mixing in the lower levels in that southerly flow ahead of the associated cold frontal boundary. Lows should end up in the lower and middle 70s by daybreak Monday.