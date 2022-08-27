It was another warm day across the region with a southerly wind pulling moist air northward. This moist air collided with a weak frontal boundary to produce a few showers and thunderstorms in the buoyant air mass late in the afternoon. This convective development weakened and dissipated with the setting sun, but the boundary was left behind along the Missouri and Arkansas border into Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma. We could see isolated thunderstorms develop along this boundary again this afternoon with similar dissipation during the early evening hours. Today will be hot and humid as the southerly flow remains in place ahead of a couple rain producing systems that will be moving across the four states region Sunday and Monday. These storms will have better lifting mechanisms in an unstable atmospheric environment, so coverage of showers and thunderstorms will be a little greater than what we have seen in at least a week. We could use a cooling shower today, but they will be few and far between with highs topping out in the lower and middle 90s, while lows drop only to the lower 70s later tonight.