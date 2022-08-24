High pressure will hold on over the area again today keeping skies mostly sunny. The low level flow will be gradually shifting to the southeast which will bring slightly warmer and more humid conditions during the afternoon. Another relatively weak upper level system will move southeast out of the Northern Plains through the Great Lakes late today and tonight and there may be a few higher level clouds in association with this feature, but no rain is expected as the best low level moisture, in the first few thousand feet of the atmosphere is farther south over the Lower Mississippi Valley. As we move into the weekend, the southerly flow will strengthen ahead of a slow moving frontal system due in our region early in the work week. This will give us warmer and more humid weather with highs in the lower 90s. We may see a shower or thunderstorm drift into the area from the west during the day Sunday and Sunday night, but the best chance of rain won’t occur until Monday and Tuesday with the approach of a stronger cold front.