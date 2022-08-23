We are in the middle of another period of dry weather across the region. Today will be filled with sunshine as high pressure is in position over the Eastern United States and the low level wind flow continues out of the east pulling relatively dry and mild air into the four states region. In this pattern, temperatures will gradually warm each day into the end of the work week, but for today we should see highs topping out in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees which is just about normal for late August. The dry flow will continue tonight under clear skies, and with light wind, that will allow low temperatures to drop to the middle and upper 60s by daybreak Wednesday. It still looks like the first half of the weekend will remain dry, but by Sunday a strengthening southerly flow will bring increasing moisture into the region which could be lifted into a pattern of scattered thunderstorms during the day to bring at least partial relief from the heat and humidity that will be in place over the weekend period.