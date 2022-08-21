An upper level low will be gradually shifting east through Monday as it drags a cold frontal boundary through the region. There may be an isolated shower around the Missouri border into Northwest Arkansas early today until a drier northwest flow fills in behind the frontal boundary. Because the front will be in the vicinity during the first half of the day, there may be a few clouds around in the morning, but by the afternoon, increasing sunshine will help brighten the remainder of the day. Despite the still strong late summer insolation, advection of cooler air on the those northerly surface winds will limit afternoon highs to the middle and upper 80s across much of the region. A pleasant evening is in store under mostly clear skies tonight. Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 60s by sunrise Monday.