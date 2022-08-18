There may be some fog in few spots this morning due to the heavy rain from Wednesday. The fog should clear quickly this morning and we will see Sunshine with a high of 85, which is a few degrees below average. The midler air despite full sunshine is due to that cooler easterly surface flow on the back side of the Eastern states ridge of high pressure. Skies should remain mostly clear tonight which will allow temperatures to drop to the lower and middle 60s. A south wind will start to pick up by Friday, with a few clouds increasing late in the day. There will be another boundary that pushes into the area for the weekend. That boundary will bring us a chance for showers and a few storms on Saturday and Sunday. Computer models are still having trouble resolving this weekend’s weather in the Midwest, so there is still some uncertainty as to how the next storm system will evolve. However, at this time it appears that the best chance for seeing a couple showers and thunderstorms will be later Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 80s due to increasing clouds in association with the weekend system.