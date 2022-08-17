A slow moving frontal boundary will be making its way gradually south across the region today. The boundary will continue to lift a moist and unstable air mass over the four state area with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms continuing through the morning hours. Some of the storms could produce brief, strong wind gusts and torrential downpours. Due to the parallel alignment of the mid level flow with the surface boundary, training thunderstorms may produce localized flooding. Drier air will finally build south behind the departing front by mid to late morning, bringing an end to the rain. Enough low level moisture will be in place well north of the front, to keep skies mostly cloudy through the afternoon hours. By late afternoon, enough breaks in the cloud cover will reveal a setting sun. All those clouds and the easterly flow behind the front will limit high temperatures to the 70s. Clear skies, drier air, and decreasing winds will allow temperatures to drop to the middle and even lower 60s, with a spot or two ending up in the upper 50s by Thursday morning.