The forecast for Southeast Kansas for today will be another sunny day with a ridge of high-pressure maintaining influence over the area. The area of high pressure is gradually shifting east allowing surface winds to shift slowly southeast through south during the day. The southerly flow and nearly full sunshine will help to boost high temperatures back into the lower and middle 90s. Relatively dry air and clear skies remain features of the overnight forecast which will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.