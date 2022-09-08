The mild weather continues for Northeast Oklahoma for the next several days. Highs will be in the upper 80s from Grand Lake through Vinita. There’s a broad area of high pressure across the Western U-S. This is keeping our forecast dry and warm for now. It looks like this will begin to break down as we get into the weekend.

Through Friday though that cooler weather stays just off to our west. Look for plenty of sunshine into the weekend. We will be in the upper 80s Saturday and then only upper 70s on Sunday. We will see a few nights with Lowe in the 50s next week.