Showers taper off across Northeast Oklahoma today but some spots could have picked up another inch of rain by the time it winds down.

A weak upper level wave in the jet stream is moving into Arkansas and Missouri today which will leave us with dry weather for the rest of the weekend. Look high temperatures in the lower 50s with a light north wind today.

Then we are dry for Sunday but we will still see a mix of sun and clouds. We see a warming trend through Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s Monday and Tuesday. Rain is likely again by Monday night into Tuesday. Things turn much colder though by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will only be in the 30s late next week.