After a foggy start we will see sunshine today for Northeast Oklahoma. But rain moves in again late tonight night into Saturday morning.

High pressure is making it’s way into the Plains right now. As a result we’ll see a cooler northwest wind. Look for highs in the lower to mid 50s. Then the sky will start to clear by Saturday morning leaving us with sunshine in the afternoon. This will give us mild temperatures into Sunday. Highs will still be in the 50s.

Monday we have the chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms. By the end of next week it will be much colder though. Look for highs only in the 30s on Thursday.