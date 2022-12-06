After some patchy fog and drizzle early we should be dry today and tonight. Highs will still reach the lower and middle 50s for Northeast Oklahoma.

Most of the rain has been across the southeast U-S but we will see this track lift back to the north by Wednesday bringing the chance for showers again. We will see a Northeast wind becoming northwest.

Then look for that track to lift northward into the Four States for Wednesday. This will bring us the better chance of more widespread rainfall Wednesday through Thursday. But temperatures will be warm enough that it is the in the form of rainfall this week though.

We’ll see the chance for rain returning again later in the weekend.