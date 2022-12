Breezy and colder weather moves into Northeast Oklahoma today. A north wind could gust to 20 miles an hour at times. We will see some sunshine but clouds increase tonight with the chance for rain before dawn.

By Sunday this starts to ease up a bit. We will see a south wind which will get temperatures back into the upper 40s.

Next week looks to be warmer though with highs near 50 and the chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday.