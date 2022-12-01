High pressure is moving east of us with a warmer south wind setting up shop today. It will be rather breezy with the winds at 10 to 20 miles an hour at times. The water could be pretty choppy on Grand Lake this afternoon. We will see highs in the lower 50s for Northeast Oklahoma.

All the active weather looks to remain well to the north of us across the Northern Plains. This is where the jet stream will keep the showers and snow for a few more days. Through Friday we stay warm, as well, with highs near 60. Late in the day though another front moves through which will knock temperatures down over the weekend. It’s doubtful we really see much in the way of rainfall until Sunday, though.

High temperatures Saturday or only in the 40s. Then we have the chance of rain Sunday and Monday.