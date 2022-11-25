We will stay with mild temperatures as we head into this weekend. Rain is likely again on Saturday for Southeast Kansas, though.

There is still an upper level low out west which will track across the area for Saturday. This will bring our next wave with showers moving in for part of the weekend again. Through tomorrow though we keep a north wind with high pressure keeping our forecast dry. Temperatures will top out in the 50s. We could see a north wind gusting to 20 mph.

By Saturday morning showers begin to spread in again from the southwest. This will continue with scattered showers through the remainder of the afternoon into the evening. We dry out on Sunday but temperatures will remain cool. Then we are back to around 60 by mid-week.