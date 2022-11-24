After a few early showers most of Thanksgiving is dry for Northeast Oklahoma. Look for mild temperatures to continue with highs in the mid 50s. And we are looking at rain again on Saturday.

We start to see a north wind in the afternoon. This will cool us down a little bit as we go into Friday.

We are dry and sunny though for Friday with a breezy north wind. This will hold temperatures down a little but we are still going to reach 50. Then showers are likely again on Saturday. Next week we should have a few days with temperatures in the 60s.