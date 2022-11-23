We have mild temperatures in store as we head into the holiday weekend. We are looking at showers on Thanksgiving, but mainly during the morning. We could possibly see some rain again on Saturday, too. It will be warm enough that it is just in the form of rain.

We have moisture starting to stream north out of the Gulf of Mexico with a weak disturbance moving across Northern Texas. For today we are dry and mostly sunny. We will start to see the clouds increasing late in the afternoon. Any rain should have off until late tonight. We could see a south wind gusting to 20 miles an hour at times, though. Look for highs near 60.

Those showers will become much more widespread late tonight into Thursday morning. This will begin to taper off around noon. We can still see a few stray showers but the clouds will hang with us through the rest of the day. Look for highs to still be in the 50s on Thanksgiving. Then we will see the chance for showers again on Saturday. Temperatures next week could be back to around 60 again.