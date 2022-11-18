Cold weather is the weather headline today! Highs will only reach the mid 30s with the wind chill in the teens by tonight. . We start to warm up next week and for the holiday weekend.

The cloud cover will stick with us through this evening with high temperature struggling to reach the freezing mark. We will have a north wind at 5 to 10 miles an hour.

It’s breezy to start off Saturday but we have yet another shot of cold air coming in by Saturday night. Once this passes we have a warming trend coming up for next week. We should be in the 50s if not close to 60 a few days.