A little warmer today for Northeast Oklahoma but another shot of cold Canadian air is on the way. We will see the wind chills down on the teens over the next several nights. Flurries are possible tonight but we’re not looking at any accumulation. Then we start to warm up next week.

On Futurecast we will see a southwest wind in the afternoon. Then by late in the day it turns around to the northwest with a few areas of rain developing closer to midnight. This will be cold enough to see some light flurries. Then that tapers off by early Friday morning. In behind this it is going to be cloudy and cold. Look for a high of 35 tomorrow with a northwest wind that could gust to 20 miles an hour. We get back into the 40s this weekend. Next week we should make it back into the 50s for several days.