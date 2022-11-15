Clouds and cold temperatures are on tap for Northeast Oklahoma. We will see high temperatures making it only into the 30s to low 40s this week with lows possibly in the teens.

High pressure will send in dry and cold air with a northwest wind today. We will see more sunshine but a breezy northwest wind on Wednesday. The wind could gust to 25 miles an hour causing some choppy water on Grand Lake. This will keep even colder air in place, as well. Highs will only be in the 30s. We will see several nights with lows down on the teens. We are still cold for the weekend with a slight warm up next week. The forecast is dry for the next week and even into much of next week.