It is still going to be breezy but showers and storms likely late this afternoon. Some of this could bring heavy rain but severe weather looks to stay to the north of us. After that we are looking at a much colder weekend.

Cold weather though is already making its way into the Northern Kansas today. Temperatures have only been in the 30’s and 40s in Northwestern Kansas. That’s the contrast we will see here later this week. Ahead of that we are dry with just a few clouds tonight. We have a breezy south wind. We will have a south wind through much of the day with storms starting to develop around noon. Mainly west of Vinita.

Then by late afternoon these storms become much more widespread. Some of this could produce some heavy rain as we get into Thursday night. This won’t really be gone until we get into the early early hours of Friday. For tomorrow look for a high of only 44.

Highs will only be in the 40s through the weekend. Low temperatures will be near 20. We don’t see much of a warm up next week either. There’s a chance of rain Monday which might mix with a little snow by Monday night.