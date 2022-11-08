Showers and some isolated thunder will taper off Tuesday afternoon followed by some mild temperatures for November. Severe weather is not expected and the better chance for rain is going to be north of Interstate 44. Temperatures are mild through Thursday but we will see a sharp contrast by the weekend. High temperatures may struggle to reach 40 by Saturday.

Look for a high of 70 today with mid 70s tomorrow. We will have a southeast wind at 5 to 10 miles an hour with a few wind gusts on Grand Lake.

We are well into the 70s again Wednesday and Thursday. There will be another chance for showers before much colder air slides into the area Friday. This will knock lows down in the twenties. Highs will only be in the 40s to follow that.