Much cooler air has arrived with highs only in the upper 50s to around 60. High pressure is building in behind last night’s storm system. This will bring clearing skies this weekend.

On Sunday we will still have sunshine with temperatures starting to recover a little bit. Then cooler weather comes in to knock temperatures down a little bit early next week. Into Tuesday we do have the chance for a few showers, as well.

There is a low end chance for a few storms Tuesday with a brief warm up.