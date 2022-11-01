Warmer weather is on the way as we start November. It will be breezy but we’ll see high temperatures reaching the 70s through this week. Then we will see the chance of showers and storms by Friday into Saturday.

It may be breezy but we will still see temperatures getting back in the upper 70s across Northeast Oklahoma. Look for lows near 50 tonight and a southwest wind. Breezy tomorrow with highs still in the 70s. A south and southwest wind will continue on Thursday with a few spots getting near 80 for high temperatures. Wwe could see a few wind gusts near 30 miles an hour Thursday.

Finally by Friday and Saturday we see the chance for showers in a few storms developing. A few of the storms could bring gusty winds and heavy rain. This will bring in a little cooler weather for next weekend.