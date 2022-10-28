A few sprinkles are possible today but most of Northeast Oklahoma will be dry today and tonight. There is a better chance for showers Saturday afternoon.

We have a system coming together to our west which will slowly make its way across Texas today. This will send a few more clouds our way tonight into tomorrow however we are dry still. Futurecast shows the showers tapering off just as they start to get into Eastern Oklahoma today. We will have a northeast wind with plenty of sunshine though. Temperature should still make it back into the 60s. A few wind gusts could be around 20 miles an hour on Grand Lake.

We will see the showers beginning to increase Saturday as that low makes its way across parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas. This will bring at least the chance for a few showers by about midday. Next week looks to see temperatures getting a little bit warmer. We should be back in the upper 60s by Halloween. And then low 70s to start next week.