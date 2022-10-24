Scattered showers and storms are still possible into the early afternoon across Northeast Oklahoma but severe weather is not expected. It will be much cooler this week with highs only in the 50s and lows tonight in the upper 30s.

We do have a very strong area of low pressure moving across the Northern Plains. This is tapping into the Gulf of Mexico for good fetch of moisture the showers and storms. Behind this we are going to see a cooler north wind. The rain doesn’t start to taper off until after lunch time today. We could see about another half inch of rain. We will see a breezy northwest wind with a few gusts over 20 miles an hour.

High pressure begins to build in behind this going into Wednesday. This will start to allow a little warmer weather to come in for later this week. Highs will still only be in the 60s though. Look for a chance of rain on Friday. We are dry for Saturday and Sunday. Then Halloween looks to be dry with temperatures in the 60s again.