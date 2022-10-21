We are in for a warm weekend with high temperatures back in the 80s. It will be windy though on Grand Lake. We could see a few wind gusts around 25 miles an hour. Otherwise look for rain to pick up early next week.

We have a large ridge of high pressure which is going to be blocking all the activity out west. As a result we are dry through the weekend, too. Futurecast has a breezy south wind across Northeast Oklahoma through the weekend. This will bring an even warmer weather. Look for highs in the 80s through Sunday. That wind could gust to about 25 miles an hour at times. For Saturday we will have more of the same. There will be a low moving across the Northern Plains. This will give us a breezy southwind both Saturday and Sunday.

We see the chance for rain and cooler temperatures early next week.