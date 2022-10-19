We’re well below freezing this morning but we will see a warming trend starting by Thursday and Friday. We will be in the 80s by this this weekend for Northeast Oklahoma.

We have seen in north wind as high pressure moves into the Plains from Canada. This is what’s bringing in much colder air. Also a low that’s making its way across the Great Lakes. Through tomorrow morning we will see that high sliding south of us which will give us a west wind allowing for a little warmer weather. In fact, a south wind tomorrow night will keep temperatures from falling as much as they will tonight. Look for highs in the upper 50s to near 60 with the west wind at 5 to 10 miles an hour. We will have a breezy Southwest wind on Thursday before a week boundary moves through.

This won’t really knock temperatures down that much at all, though. Look for a high of 71 on Thursday but then 80 for Friday and Saturday. Even breezy and warm on Sunday. Next week it looks like the pattern begins to finally change. This will bring a better chance for rain early next week.